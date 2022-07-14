Corporate Hands | GK Foundation clears garbage from Kingston gully

On June 18, the GraceKennedy Foundation (GKF) and its partners mobilised volunteers to remove more than 874 pounds of waste from the shoreline adjacent to the Kingston Pen Gully in downtown Kingston. The clean-up was carried out under the Kingston Harbour Clean-up Project, which is being implemented by GKF, The Ocean Clean-up and Clean Harbours Jamaica Limited and is aimed at identifying long-term solutions to the pollution of Kingston Harbour. Here, some of the 60 volunteers pose after the clean-up.