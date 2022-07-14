Corporate Hands | JSIF opens green spaces at St James schools

Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister, Homer Davis (second right), and Senior Manager for Social Development at the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF), Mona Sue Ho (third left), cut the ribbon to officially open a green space at the Lethe Primary and Infant School in St James on June 30. Sharing the moment (from left) are: Superintendent of Police in Charge of Operations, St James Police Division, Eron Samuels; Regional Director at the Ministry of Education and Youth, Dr Michelle Pinnock; and principal of Lethe Primary and Infant School, Allison McGhie. A similar facility was also handed over at Bickersteth Primary and Infant School in the parish on the same day.