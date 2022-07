Camberwell Primary School serves a small subsistence farming community in St Mary, where the landscape is dotted with banana, plantain, cocoa and pimento. Valrie Ferguson (right), NCB Port Maria branch manager, hands over a much-needed, all-in-one printer to (from left) Sandrena Johnson, acting principal, Camberwell Primary School; Yvonne Campbell, vice-chairman of the school board; and Jacqueline Couch, school chairman, to improve the administrative functions of the institution.