Court reporters restive over malfunctioning air conditioning units

Court reporters at the Supreme Court are restive as they say they have been facing uncomfortable working conditions for weeks due to malfunctioning air conditioning units.

They say they are frustrated that there has been no action to address their concerns.

According to them, the units have been down since June and there have been no repairs despite letters sent to Chief Justice Bryan Sykes and the registrars of the Supreme Court.

Further, they say the Court Administration Division was also informed about the situation.

The court reporters say the summer days are extremely hot and that working in the sweltering heat was affecting their health.

They say they wanted immediate attention to be given to the ac units just like how the authorities moved to repair the sole photocopy machine at the Supreme Court.

The Gleaner on June 30 highlighted that the machine had been out of service for two months, causing a pile-up of court documents.

It has emerged that the machine was fixed on Monday.

The court reporters are demanding that the ac units are fixed by next week Monday or they will have to consider next steps to get the authorities to act.

Efforts to get a comment from the Court Administration Division were unsuccessful.

- Barbara Gayle

