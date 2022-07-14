Energy Ministry working to clear net billing application backlog

The Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology says it is working to clear the backlog of net billing licences.

The power-selling initiative allows people generating electricity from renewable sources like solar panels or wind turbines to sell the energy to the Jamaica Public Service Company, which has a monopoly on electricity distribution.

But before net billing can happen, the Government must approve the application of the proprietor.

There have been complaints about lengthy delays.

The Ministry says the delay is a result of restructuring efforts at its energy division, including new leadership and additional personnel.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

It says while there is a delay, there is no truth to claims that the net billing programme has been discontinued.

The Ministry says it has put in place the necessary steps to have the backlog of applications processed and a timeline of 40 days for the processing of all new applications, once vetted and found to be in order.

It apologised for the inconvenience caused by the delay.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.