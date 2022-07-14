Illegal gun seized in St Andrew, man arrested

The police are reporting the seizure of an illegal gun on Donmair Close in St Andrew and the arrest of a man.

His identity is being withheld pending further investigation.

The police report that about 8:48 on Wednesday night a team was in the area when they saw a man whose actions aroused their suspicions.

They say he was accosted, searched and a nine millimetre Taurus pistol with a magazine containing nine 9mm rounds of ammunition found in his possession.

He was subsequently taken into custody.

