Illegal gun seized in St Andrew, man arrested
Published:Thursday | July 14, 2022 | 10:01 AM
The police are reporting the seizure of an illegal gun on Donmair Close in St Andrew and the arrest of a man.
His identity is being withheld pending further investigation.
The police report that about 8:48 on Wednesday night a team was in the area when they saw a man whose actions aroused their suspicions.
They say he was accosted, searched and a nine millimetre Taurus pistol with a magazine containing nine 9mm rounds of ammunition found in his possession.
He was subsequently taken into custody.
