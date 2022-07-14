July 31 funeral for family of five killed in Clarendon

The funeral for the five family members who were found with their throats slashed at their house in Cocoa Piece, Clarendon will be held on July 31 at the Stuart Hall Auditorium at Clarendon College.

Thirty-one-year-old Kemesha Wright and her four children – Kimanda Smith, 15; Sharalee Smith, 12; Rafaella Smith, 5 and 23 month-old Kishawn Henry Jr were discovered in their house in the New Road community on June 21.

The killings sparked a massive national outrage.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Owen Brown gave an update on the arrangements in a report to the Clarendon Inter-Agency Network, a group of state agencies, on Wednesday.

He said the grave digging will take place on July 20.

“It is something that we are taking very seriously, we expect that there is going to be a huge crowd, but we will be out in our numbers at least to ensure that things run smoothly,” Brown said.

The wake is scheduled for July 29.

The Government said it would assist with the funeral expenses.

The victims' cousin 23-year-old Rushane Barnett is charged with the murders. The State is seeking the death penalty.

- Cecelia Campbell-Livingston

