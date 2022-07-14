Moment of silence observed at CMC for Scot Bamburry, Cocoa Piece victims

At the monthly sitting of the Clarendon Municipal Corporation (CMC) meeting today, councillor of the Hayes division, Scean Barnswell, called for a moment of silence for Scot Bamburry and the family of five killed in Cocoa Piece in the parish.

Bamburry, a stevedore, died after he reportedly slipped, hit his head and fell into the water on Tuesday night while working on a cargo ship at Berth 8.

The family of five from Cocoa Piece – 31-year-old Kemesha Wright and her four children Kimanda Smith, 15; Sharalee Smith, 12; Rafaella Smith, 5; and 23-month-old Kishawn Henry – were found with their throats slashed in their house on Tuesday, June 21.

Barnswell bemoaned the fact that Bamburry's life was cut short in “a bizarre” way. He said it was regrettable that after getting the opportunity to chase his dream he lost his life in the process.

“It is regrettable that a young man who was aspiring to greatness had his dream cut short. I hope that a thorough investigation is being done in his death because it leads me to wonder,” Barnswell noted.

A graduate of Caribbean Maritime University, the story of Bamburry's plight was published in THE STAR in May 2021. Shortly after, through the assistance of People's National Party president Mark Golding, he landed his dream job at Newport Stevedoring Services Limited, a subsidiary of Kingston Wharves Limited.

- Cecelia Campbell Livingston

