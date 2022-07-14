St Elizabeth men charged with rape, abduction of teen

The police in St Elizabeth have charged two men for the rape and abduction of a teenage girl in Vineyard district.

Charged are 26-year-old Troyan Lewis, otherwise called 'Jubi', and 56-year-old Andrew Miller, alias 'Man A Yaad', both of Vineyard district in the parish.

The police report that some time after 1:00 p.m on June 16 the teen was chasing cattle from her yard on to the main road when Miller, Lewis and another man approached her in a motor car.

Lewis allegedly exited the vehicle and forced her inside the car.

The teen was reportedly taken to a house where she was allegedly sexually assaulted.

A report was made to the police and an investigation launched.

Both men were apprehended separately and later charged following interviews.

Their court date is being arranged.

Investigators continue their probe to apprehend the third man involved in the alleged incident.

