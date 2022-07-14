Tributes pour in for late Ferncourt principal

Tributes poured in over social media on Tuesday for former Ferncourt High School principal and director of the National Council on Education, 71-year-old Sharon Kelly-Stair, whose body was discovered at her home in Bobo Hill, Bull Bay, St Andrew, last Friday.

Head of the Kingston Eastern Police Division, Superintendent Tomilee Chambers, confirmed that Kelly-Stair’s body was discovered at her home on Friday, with investigations continuing in the case.

“Investigations are still ongoing at this time,” Chambers said, while declining to divulge much information.

According to information released by Ferncourt, Kelly-Stair joined the teaching staff at the school in 1977 as a teacher of Caribbean history before moving through the ranks, first as head of the social sciences department, later serving as principal.

Between 1981 and 1986 she acted as principal, before being appointed principal and serving in that position from 1987 to 1993.

After leaving Ferncourt, she was appointed as director of the National Council on Education in 1993, the first person to hold that office.

Karlene Segre, Region 3 director in the Ministry of Education, Brown’s Town, St Ann, posted on Facebook: “Only tears can explain the hurt and they’re not adequate.”

“The region is saddened and disturbed by the brutal slaying of Mrs Sharon Kelly-Stair,” Segre told The Gleaner Tuesday evening.

“Mrs Kelly-Stair provided sterling and exemplary leadership as acting principal and as principal. She was a formidable force of transformational leadership that was ahead of her time. Jamaica and the world now benefit from many leaders who benefited from her prowess as an excellent teacher and a master disciplinarian who did so with passion, wisdom and care. In death, we salute her for her service to education and Jamaica.”

Segre said she hopes the perpetrator(s) will be apprehended and brought swiftly to justice

Former Ferncourt student, Dr Hume Johnson, stated on Facebook that Kelly-Stair had a “monumental impact” on her and her passing has brought immeasurable sadness for her.

Johnson quoted what she described as “one of the most profound remarks” she heard while attending Ferncourt, attributing “I am not here to colonise your minds” to Kelly-Stair, who was the coach of the school’s debating team at the time.

She continued: “She was a giant among educators. A towering presence with unmatched intelligence and class, and a fine example of womanhood. She had a monumental impact on me especially the confidence and courage with which she approached the world. I am saddened beyond measure. RIP, great one.”

Another Ferncourt past student, Vinneth Richards, who attended the school while Kelly-Stair was principal, said her heart is broken at the news of her death but is thankful for what she gained from her.

“To my beloved principal and one of my mentors. I’m glad I was able to let you know the profound impact you had on my life, my educational experience and career,” she wrote on Facebook.

“You were the first picture of an advocate I ever encountered. My heart is broken,” she added.

Education Minister Fayval Williams had earlier expressed shock and sadness at the death of Kelly-Stair, which is widely believed to have been murder.

Initial reports suggest that she may have died some time between last week Thursday and Friday.

