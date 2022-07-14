Uncustomed goods seized in Portmore operation, 12 arrested

Some 12 persons were taken into custody today by the Portmore Police in St Catherine in connection with the seizure of cases of uncustomed cigarettes.

The operation, which was conducted this morning in the communities of Waterford, Gregory Park and Westchester, also netted uncustomed mosquito coils and 10 pounds of ganja.

The Gleaner has been informed that several businesses have been hit by counterfeit goods such as cigarettes, mosquito coils and alcoholic beverages.

Head of the operations portfolio for the St Catherine South Police Division

Superintendent Hopton Nicholson said the police are committed to cracking down on illicit activities.

"The operation forms part of the drive against crime as small offences graduate to major offences so we will continue to monitor and minimise anti-social activities," Nicholson said.

He said those taken into custody will be processed.

- Rasbert Turner

