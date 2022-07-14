Wanted man charged with St Mary murder

A man who was wanted for a murder committed in St Mary last May has been charged by the police.

Twenty-seven-year-old Sadray Burry, otherwise called 'Burry Bwoy', of Islington in the parish, was charged with murder, illegal possession of firearm, and illegal possession of ammunition on Tuesday after he turned himself in to the police.

His court date is being finalised.

The murder happened on May 05, 2021.

The police report that about 4:50 p.m., the deceased, 56-year-old Randy Thompson of Friendship district in Islington, was standing along a roadway when the now accused exited from a Toyota Axio motor car and opened gunfire hitting him several times in the upper body.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The police were alerted and on their arrival, Thompson was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation was launched and Burry was later listed as wanted by the St Mary Police in January 2022.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.