$19 million patching works for roads in St Elizabeth

The National Works Agency (NWA) is spending just over $19 million to undertake patching activities to several roads in St Elizabeth.

The NWA says approximately 6,280 square metres of patching will be carried out.

Manager, Communication and Customer Services at the NWA, Stephen Shaw, says the works, which commenced earlier this month, are expected to be completed by the end of August.

Among the selected roads under the programme are Pedro Cross to Lititz; Pedro Cross to Black River; Black River to Luana to Scotts Cove; Mountainside to Malvern; Lacovia to Mountainside; Malvern to Southfield; Bellevue to St Mary's; Top Hill to Big Yard; Munro to Hermitage; Junction to Bull Savannah; Hodges to Speculation and the stretch from Luana to Tombstone.

The NWA is advising motorists and pedestrians to obey all warning and directional signs and the instructions of flag persons while the activities are in progress.

