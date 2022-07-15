46-y-o St Mary man charged with rape of teen during family visit

A 46-year-old St Mary construction worker accused of the rape of a minor while visiting her family has been charged.

Fitzroy Cooper, otherwise called 'Teeko', of Frazerwood in Highgate, was charged on Thursday with rape and sexual touching of a child.

The alleged incident happened in Whitehall, St Mary on Friday, July 8.

The police report that about 4:00 p.m., Cooper went to visit family friends and during the visit he was at the home alone with a teen girl.

It is alleged that Cooper entered the room of the minor and sexually assaulted her.

A report was made to the police and an investigation was launched.

Cooper was subsequently arrested and on Thursday, July 14, he was charged following an identification parade.

His court date is being finalised.

