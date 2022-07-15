Contract fuss blamed for displacement of workers

MANPOWER & MAINTENANCE Services Limited is blaming the South East Regional Health Authority (SERHA) for the sudden termination of its contract at the Spanish Town Hospital for the displacement suffered by its workers.

The move by SERHA, Manpower claimed, has put some 300 workers it contracted to perform cleaning services and groundsmen at the hospital on the unemployment list.

Some of the workers protested on the hospital compound on Tuesday, claiming that they were unfairly treated and cannot wait over an extended period to be paid monies owed in lieu of notice.

Head of Manpower & Maintenance Services Limited Audrey Hinchliffe said those workers who protested are ill-advised, because they were told that the contract with the hospital was terminated, and the company had scheduled a meeting on Tuesday to discuss payments in lieu of termination notice.

“They will be paid all leave payment that is due to them, all payments up to the 31st of July, all monies due to them for redundancy and those entitled to notice pay will be paid,” Hinchliffe told The Gleaner.

Hinchliffe then accused the SERHA of violating labour laws when it did not give the company the 90 days termination notice that is stipulated by law.

“We got the letter that the contract was awarded in 2021 (but) we got no notice until the 31st of July 2022, upon receiving the letter that the contract was awarded to another company and (that) we were awarded (Bustamante) Children’s Hospital. We (had) asked SERHA for a meeting to find out when the contract would end,” she explained.

According to her, no meeting or communication ensued until late in the day on July 1, when the SERHA’s attorney contacted the company to advise that it has one month’s notice to leave the Spanish Town Hospital.

“So, we immediately wrote to the workers and notified them of the clause in the contract that stipulates that when the client terminate the contract, their services would automatically be terminated,” Hinchliffe informed.

She added that at the meeting held on Tuesday, the workers were advised that they would receive all payments due to them. However, she pointed out that the company has up to one year to pay redundancy monies.

Hinchliffe said that at a meeting held last week with the board of SERHA, Manpower insisted that the 90-day termination notice in lieu of payment be honoured, but it was rejected by the regional health body.

The matter, she claimed, is now being handled by the company’s attorney.

Meanwhile, SERHA Director Errol Greene said the contract with Manpower had expired some years ago and SERHA was currently engaged in a month-to-month arrangement with the company.

“We subsequently put out a public tender for a new contractual arrangement to be put in place and another company won the bid,” Greene told The Gleaner, adding that Manpower was not unaware of this development.

ruddy.mathison@gleanerjm.com