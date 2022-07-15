Gun handed over to police following bar tussle in Westmoreland

The police are reporting that an illegal gun with ammunition was handed over to cops in Westmoreland last night following an incident at a bar.

It is reported that about 9:30 p.m., a man was at a bar in Darlington when he was approached by a man who pulled a firearm.

The other man reportedly grabbed the firearm and a tussle ensued, during which the gun fell to the ground.

The gunman ran from the bar and escaped into the area.

The police were summoned and upon their arrival, the firearm, a Hi-Point nine millimetre Luger pistol with a magazine containing three 9mm cartridges, was handed over to them.

Investigations are ongoing.

