Mechanic charged after illegal gun found under seat

A mechanic has been charged in connection with the seizure of an illegal firearm that was found inside a vehicle during a stop and search operation in Lizard Town, Spanish Town in St Catherine.

Charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition is 28-year-old Omar Murray of Palm Crescent in Frazer's Content in Spanish Town.

The police report that about 12:05 a.m. on Wednesday, July 13, a team that was on operation stopped a white Toyota Axio motor car and conducted a search.

According to the police, a Glock pistol, fitted with a magazine containing eight (8) .40mm rounds was found under the driver's seat.

Murray was subsequently arrested and was later charged following an interview.

His court date is being arranged.

