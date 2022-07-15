Police heighten vigilance against criminals in west Kingston

The Police High Command is warning criminals in the Kingston Western Division against carrying out any attacks on members of the security forces.

The high command says it is aware of information being circulated that criminals in the area, particularly in Trench Town, are planning attacks on the security forces.

According to high command, the threats stem from the recent arrest of a wanted man in the division.

It is warning persons with any such intention to refrain from carrying out such attacks as it says the security forces will take the necessary action and apply the necessary training to defend themselves and law-abiding citizens.

“We will not relent in our quest to pursue wanted persons and other criminal suspects,” said Senior Superintendent Michael Phipps, commanding officer for the Kingston Western Division.

Members of the public are also advised to refrain from interfering with the police whenever an arrest is being made.

