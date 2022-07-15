Young farmer inspiring others through philanthropy

Well known by his first name throughout the neighbouring communities of Admiral Town, Craig Town and Jones Town, Fabian Melvin has been a source of help and inspiration to people from all generations – through his love of farming.

After a greenhouse was donated to Admiral Town, the community was unable to get anyone to take care of it and it fell into disuse. It was then that they called upon Melvin and gave him the mandate to clean it up, gave him some sweet pepper, callaloo and pak choi seeds to get things up and running. Overrun by weeds and shrubs, it took the young man some time to transform the greenhouse from a ‘rubbish heap’ into a thriving farm operation, while tending to his own farm, elsewhere in the community.

After harvesting his first crops, the community resident reinvested by buying more seeds. He explained the need for the operation to be self-generating if it is to remain viable. Now having put the greenhouse back on a feasible path, he has returned it to the community, in the hope that some youngster will be inspired to take up the challenge to keep it going.

“Community people pass and see weh me a do and them talk how the place look change up. At the end of the day, me want somebody fi tek it and be inspired and run with it and make it work. Cause we have to share, we can’t just think fi we self alone. Me a plant fi give to the old people and sell to the young people them,” he told The Gleaner during a visit on Tuesday.

While working on the greenhouse, Melvin took it upon himself to clean up the adjoining idle land which he has since transformed into a garden, with a variety of crops. He has planted banana, gungo peas, cane, cassava, callaloo, tomato and sweet peppers on that land.

Melvin has made it a habit to share from his produce with senior citizens from the neighbouring communities, which has earned him some lifelong friends. Over by the nearby Admiral Town Police Station, two officers on duty were happy to speak about the example he has set through hard work, honesty and fairness in dealing with community members.

“Him a do good thing because him grow fresh vegetables and give people work. Is a hard-working man still. Me like him positive energy and him impress me. Is like him set a standard out there. Trust me, everybody like him,” said Corporal Dawkins.

He also had positive words about the farmer who constantly gives from his bounty.

“Him motivating and gives back to the community and so we support him. Me get ackee and cassava and me haffi big him up still because we like cassava dumpling,” he said with a smile. “So me just want to encourage him to continue what he is doing, especially in Jones Town and Craig Town where people like him for what he is doing towards helping to support the community.”

