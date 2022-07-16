Gun seized, man arrested in Spanish Town traffic stop

A man was arrested by the police in Spanish Town, St Catherine this morning following the seizure of an illegal gun during a traffic stop.

The police report that about 11:30 a team was on an operation in the Ellerslie Pen area when a Nissan Tiida motor car was signalled to stop.

The driver obeyed.

The police say the vehicle was searched and a loaded nine millimetre pistol was found inside the vehicle.

The driver was placed in custody on suspicion of illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

His name is being withheld pending further investigations.

- Rasbert Turner

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.