Hackers take over Reggae Month IG page, demand ransom

Cyber hackers have taken over the Culture Ministry's Reggae Month Instagram account.

Portfolio Minister Olivia 'Babsy' Grange made the disclosure in a post on Twitter this morning.

Grange said the hackers are demanding a ransom for the release of the account.

“Please disregard all communications from the account until further notice,” she said.

A check of the page shows that it has over 45,000 followers and is used by the Ministry to promote cultural events.

