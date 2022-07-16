Hackers take over Reggae Month IG page, demand ransom
Published:Saturday | July 16, 2022 | 12:07 PM
Cyber hackers have taken over the Culture Ministry's Reggae Month Instagram account.
Portfolio Minister Olivia 'Babsy' Grange made the disclosure in a post on Twitter this morning.
Grange said the hackers are demanding a ransom for the release of the account.
“Please disregard all communications from the account until further notice,” she said.
A check of the page shows that it has over 45,000 followers and is used by the Ministry to promote cultural events.
