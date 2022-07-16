Three men in custody over Kingston gun, ammo seizure

Two illegal firearms, including a rifle, and 36 assorted rounds of ammunition were seized during a joint police-military operation along William Road, Kingston 5 on Friday night.

The police report that about 10:30 p.m., members of the security forces were on duty when a motor vehicle was stopped and searched.

The police say they found a Marco Draco rifle and a magazine containing twenty-two 7.62 rounds and one Beretta pistol with a magazine containing twelve 9mm rounds.

An additional two 9mm rounds were found in the pocket of one of the suspects, according to the police.

All three men – who were occupants of the vehicle – were taken into custody.

