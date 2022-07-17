6-y-o among two children killed in St Catherine crash, several hospitalised

A six-year-old is among two children who died from crash-related injuries in a mass casualty road tragedy on Saturday.

Eleven people were involved in the two-vehicle crash, including at least four children.

Two children have been transferred to Bustamante Hospital for Children and an adult to Kingston Public Hospital.

Several of the crash victims sustained severe brain injuries and fractures, Dr St Clair Clarke, acting senior medical officer of health at Spanish Town Hospital, confirmed to The Gleaner Sunday morning.

"The ones at Spanish Town Hospital are stable and non-critical," Clarke said.

Clarke said that he was alerted to the mass casualty by Accident and Emergency Unit staff around 6:30 pm Saturday.

The crash happened about 5:15 p.m. along the Old Harbour main road in the vicinity of McCooks Pen, St Catherine.

A 2012 Toyota Wish, with nine people aboard, and a 2012 Nissan AD Wagon, with two persons, were travelling in opposite directions when the driver of the Wish reportedly sought to execute an overtake when the crash occurred, said Superintendent Duane Wellington, acting commander of the St Catherine North Police Division.

The road was said to be wet.

