Cops shoot men,one fatally, at dance in St Ann after being hit by car

One man is dead, another is in police custody and two policemen are nursing injuries after being hit by a car following a clash at a dance in St Ann on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Andre Cassel of Wood's Town in St Ann.

It is reported that some time after 2 a.m. cops went to a dance in the community and were attempting to apprehend a man but he escaped capture.

He reportedly jumped into a car with another man and sped towards the lawmen, hitting two of them.

The cops reportedly opened fire, hitting the two men in the vehicle.

All four injured persons were taken to the St Ann's Bay Regional Hospital where Cassel was pronounced dead.

The other man who was in the vehicle was treated and released into the custody of the police.

He is expected to be charged.

And head of the St Ann police, Senior Superintendent Dwight Powell, told The Gleaner on Sunday that the cops were treated at hospital and released.

The Independent Commission of Investigations is investigating the shooting incident.

- Carl Gilchrist

