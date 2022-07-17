High-level police probe into disappearance of Donna-Lee Donaldson

The police are reporting that a high-level probe is under way into the disappearance of social media influencer 24-year-old Donna-Lee Donaldson.

Donaldson was reported missing last week Wednesday.

The police say the force's missing person protocol was immediately activated following the report.

They say senior investigators from the St Andrew Central Police division with the oversight of Criminal Investigation Branch HQ, along with members of the Communication Forensic and Cybercrime Division and Scenes of Crime investigators are involved in the probe.

Further, the police say consequent on reports that a serving member of the constabulary force was among the last persons known to have been with Donaldson, a senior gazetted officer from the St Andrew Central Division has been assigned to lead the investigation.

According to the police, investigators have been in contact with Donaldson's family members, assuring them of the seriousness with which the police are treating the probe.

Meanwhile, the police are asking anyone with any information that they believe might be useful to the investigation to contact the Half-Way Tree CIB at 876-926-8184, Crime Stop 311, or police emergency at 119.

The police say updates on the investigation will be provided as the probe progresses.

Today, Donaldson's loved ones staged a peaceful protest in New Kingston in St Andrew calling for her safe return.

