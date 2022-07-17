Landslide in Golden Valley, St Mary

The police are advising members of the public that there is a landslide in the Golden Valley community in St Mary.

The roadway has been reduced to single-lane vehicular traffic at this time and delays are expected.

Therefore, the police are advising motorists to use alternative routes where possible.

