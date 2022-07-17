Two get life for executing man in St Catherine home invasion

Two Spanish Town gangsters who invaded a man's house in St Catherine and shot him five times in the head have both been sentenced to life in prison.

Uriah Morgan and Shane Smith were also each sentenced to 20 years for illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

They are to serve 20 years before being eligible for parole.

Justice Leighton Pusey handed down the sentence on Thursday in the Gun Court after the men were found guilty of the charges.

The crown led evidence that about 11:00 p.m. on the day in question the now-deceased, Maxwell Brown, was at his Dempshire Pen home with his family when men kicked in the door of the premises and entered.

The men then went into Brown's bedroom and executed him.

Following an investigation, the two men were arrested and charged.

