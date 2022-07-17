Whitfield Town in St Andrew under curfew

A curfew has been imposed in the community of Whitfield Town in St Andrew.

The security measure began at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 16 and will remain in effect until 6:00 p.m. on Monday, July 18.

The boundaries for the curfew are as follows:

NORTH: Along Wellington Road from Waltham Park Road to Maxfield Avenue.

SOUTH: Along Maxfield Avenue from Wellington Road to Spanish Town Road.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

EAST: Along Spanish Town Road from Maxfield Avenue to Waltham Park Road

WEST: Along Waltham Park Road from Spanish Town Road to Wellington Road.

During the curfew, all persons are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorised in writing by the ground commander.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.