Wisdom for the day

There is benefit for you in every situation. If you know how to look for it. The idea behind steady spiritual progress is to see every circumstance and situation (particularly those that challenge you) as a tailor-made lesson in your personal plan for self-development.

Actually, we should be grateful for the opportunity to evaluate ourselves. In this way we can transform anything into a constructive lesson. Never think that you’ve learned enough and now can stop. We should love it when situations try to advise you. It keeps you alert and gives you plenty of opportunity to put your truth into practice. Realise deeply the significance of every moment and opportunity, and your progress is assured.

n Courtesy Brahma Kumaris, Kingston, Jamaica.