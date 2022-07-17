Woman in custody over fatal stabbing in Trelawny

A woman is dead and another is in police custody following a fatal stabbing in Coopers Pen in Trelawny.

The deceased is Tamara Thompson of Bag City in Coopers Pen.

The police report that about 6:00 p.m. on Saturday Thompson and another woman were involved in a heated argument.

During the exchange, Thompson was stabbed.

The police were called and she was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The other woman was taken into custody.

Investigations are ongoing.

