August 5 election day for St Kitts-Nevis

(CMC) – Prime Minister of St Kitts-Nevis Dr. Timothy Harris has announced, Friday, August 5 as the date for the general elections, three years ahead of the constitutional deadline.

Nomination Day is July 26.

Harris was forced to dissolve Parliament on May 10 paving the way for the general election after the People's Action Movement and the Concerned Citizens Movement legislators, accounting for seven of the nine seats in Cabinet had filed a motion of no confidence against him.

The prime minister scuttled that move by firing the dissidents and indicating that he would announce a date for the polls within the stipulated 90-day period.

Last month, Harris' Peoples Labour Party said it will contest the eight seats on St Kitts, the People's Action Movement and the Concerned Citizens Movement have announced plans for a coalition of their own and will contest all 11 seats in the twin island Federation.

The main opposition St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party has also announced a full slate of eight candidates for the seats in St. Kitts.

