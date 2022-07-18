Child among three hacked to death in St Ann

The bodies of three persons, including a child, were discovered at a house in Free Hill, Bamboo in St Ann on Monday morning.

Head of the St Ann Police Senior Superintendent Dwight Powell said the victims - a man, woman and a teen boy - had knife and machete wounds.

The discovery was made about 8 a.m.

The incident is said to have occurred some time after 2 a.m.

Powell says the circumstances surrounding the killings have not yet been determined.

- Asha Wilks

