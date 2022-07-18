Child among three hacked to death in St Ann
Published:Monday | July 18, 2022 | 12:58 PM
The bodies of three persons, including a child, were discovered at a house in Free Hill, Bamboo in St Ann on Monday morning.
Head of the St Ann Police Senior Superintendent Dwight Powell said the victims - a man, woman and a teen boy - had knife and machete wounds.
The discovery was made about 8 a.m.
The incident is said to have occurred some time after 2 a.m.
Powell says the circumstances surrounding the killings have not yet been determined.
- Asha Wilks
