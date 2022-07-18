Clansman Gang Trial | Case against three accused gangsters closed

Three defendants in the Clansman-One Don Gang trial completed their case when the trial resumed in the Home Circuit Court on Monday.

Defendants, Kalifa Williams, Pete Miller and Donovan Richards closed their case after the prosecution and defence lawyers agreed on information pertaining to their detention in custody.

The final defendant, Tareek James, through his lawyer also agreed similar information but has one witness to call before closing his case.

The four, who are among the remaining 28 defendants, were seeking to adduce evidence from state records to prove that they were in custody at the time when the prosecution is alleging that they had participated in crimes with the gang.

The trial had been on a break for the past two weeks after Chief Justice Bryan Sykes contracted COVID-19.

Before the break, the judge expressed frustration over the failure of lawyers for the four defendants to obtain the records that they intended to rely on in an early and organised manner.

Sykes was also upset with both the defence and the prosecution's failure to examine the custody log books.

The lawyers had seemingly waited until the prosecution had closed its case to obtain the records as well as the names and information of the police officers and correctional officers who had recorded the information.

But according to them they had faced challenges in getting the information.

The defendants in the trial are being tried on an indictment with 14 counts under the Criminal Justice (Suppression of Criminal Organizations) Act and the Firearms Act.

Initially, 33 defendants were indicted but five were freed.

- Tanesha Mundle

