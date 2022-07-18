Gabriela Morris new PNPYO president

Senator Gabriela Morris has been elected president of the People's National Party Youth Organisation (PNPYO).

Four vice presidents were also elected at the organisation's national congress on Sunday.

A general secretary and other senior positions will be filled on Sunday.

Morris is the opposition's spokesperson youth and entertainment and chairperson of the PNP's junior shadow cabinet.

She replaces Krystal Tomlinson who resigned in July 2021. An official was acting in the position.

The PNP is the main opposition party in Jamaica.

