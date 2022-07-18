JPS contract worker killed after bike crashes into brother's car

Thirty-five-year-old Jamaica Public Service Company contract worker Kenish Mike was killed in a motorcycle crash along the Kitson Town main road in the community of Byles, St Catherine on Monday.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m.

Mike was travelling towards St John's Road when he lost control of the bike and crashed into a Honda motorcar being driven by his brother who was heading in the opposite direction, reports say.

Other relatives were aboard the car.

The Honda motor vehicle overturned on impact but the occupants only sustained minor injuries.

Mike, who was about 10 metres from his house when he crashed, was rushed to the Spanish Town Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Residents in the community said the crash highlights the need for the authorities to do something about that section of the roadway where numerous fatal accidents have occurred.

Three weeks ago, Jamaica Labour Party councillor-aspirant for the Point Hill Division in upcoming local government elections, Omar Francis died in a crash in the area.

Francis was buried on Sunday.

