MOCA arrests another scammer in St James

The Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency (MOCA) has charged 29-year-old Giovanni Carter of Clarendon with possession of identity information, following a multi-agency operation in Cambridge District, St. James last Thursday, July 14.

MOCA agents, in coordination with the Lottery Scam Task Force (LSTF), conducted a joint operation in the area, where Carter and an unidentified man were taken into custody.

The team executed a warrant under the Law Reform (F.T.) (S.P.) Act 2013 and searched the premises in the presence of both men. The search resulted in the seizure of several electronic devices including a laptop and a number of cellphones.

According to MOCA's press officer, Detective Inspector Antoinette Morrison, “the success of the operation is a direct result of the joint approach that MOCA and our partners have adopted in tackling the pervasive lottery scamming crime in Western Jamaica. We believe that our partnerships will continue to detect, disrupt and deter these activities and reduce the levels of criminality there.”

MOCA continues to encourage persons to report what they know about scamming and other major organised criminal activities across the island, by using the MOCA Tip-Line portal at www.moca.gov.jm or by direct message on its Facebook, Instagram or Twitter pages.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Persons may also contact the agency at (876) 906-5848 or (876) 754-3435. MOCA pledges that all communications will be treated with the utmost discretion and confidentiality.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.