Police probing if St Andrew chef killed in reprisal

The St Andrew North Police are investigating whether Saturday's murder of a chef on the Rose Hall main road in Lawrence Tavern is linked to an ongoing gang feud elsewhere in St Andrew.

The deceased has been identified as 44-year-old John 'One Son' Anderson, from the Rose Hall community.

Reports from the Lawrence Tavern police are that Anderson was selling soup at his roadside shop when he was attacked by gunmen who him in the head.

He died on the spot.

The men escaped on foot.

The police are probing if the killing is linked to the gang feud in Park Lane, off Red Hills Road.

Anderson was connected to a faction and relocated from Park Lane some time ago, The Gleaner has been told.

Last Wednesday, two men were killed while travelling in a taxi in the area, an incident reportedly connected to the feud.

Dead is 63-year-old taxi driver Lloyd Clarke and Rohan Tulloch, who was in the front passenger seat of a white Probox motorcar.

The police believe the target of the attack was Tulloch, who is known to them.

Two other passengers, a woman and a child, were also shot and injured.

