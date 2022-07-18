Third policeman in murder probe flees the island

The police have confirmed that a third cop being sought for the murder of Phillip Wallace on Saturday in Red Hills, St Andrew has fled the island.

Local investigators are working with international partners to locate the policeman and have him returned to Jamaica.

The Gleaner reported that two policemen attached to the Constant Spring Police Station have been arrested on suspicion of murder after Wallace was killed on Saturday morning.

Reports are that about 10:41 am Saturday, 49-year-old Wallace of a Green Glide close address in St Andrew was standing in the community when a white Toyota Axio motor car drove up.

Three men reportedly alighted from the vehicle and opened fire, killing him.

A woman, who is said to be the spouse of the deceased, was also fired at but managed to escape without injury.

The cops at the center of the incident reportedly requested money from Wallace following a raid a few days earlier.

Reports are that over $100,000 was requested not to prosecute Wallace. A sum was allegedly received by the rogue cops demanded more.

A report was made to the Constant Spring police and an investigation was launched into the allegations.

The Gleaner understands that the two policemen are in custody at the Grants Pen Police Station in relation to the murder.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Fitz Bailey gave an update this afternoon during a press conference.

The Major Investigation Division and the Independent Commission of Investigations are probing the murder.

- Andre Williams

