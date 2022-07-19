Growth & Jobs | Errol Flynn Marina to undergo major development

Port Antonio, Portland

THE PORT Authority of Jamaica (PAJ) said it will be embarking on a major development project which will, among other things, result in the expansion of the berthing capacity of its port in Port Antonio, Portland.

In a statement received from Kimberley Stiff, assistant vice-president with responsibility for marketing and communication, it said that the PAJ will soon embark on a major development project that, among other things, will expand the berthing capacity of the port, in addition to improving the Errol Flynn Marina.

The statement comes against the concerns raised by residents and stakeholders in Port Antonio, who questioned why the PAJ had removed the gazebos from the Port Antonio Marina facility at West Harbor, which offered relaxation and comfort to many on a daily basis.

Additionally, residents and stakeholders also demanded to know the reasons for the sudden closure of a sports bar/restaurant at the Errol Flynn Marina; the barring of locals from accessing a swimming pool at the facility; and the padlocking of the entrance gate to not only the marina facility, but also the gate leading to the white-sand beach in the vicinity of the Ken Wright shipping pier, which was once enjoyed by locals.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

But according to Stiff, access to the white-sand beach is not denied. She said locals can easily gain access to the beach by walking through the main gate leading to the Ken Wright shipping pier.

The statement said, “A management decision was taken to only facilitate short-term and event rentals at the Errol Flynn Marina pending the start of the development. We are not in a position to publicly outline the details of the development at this point, but the primary objectives are to significantly enhance the cruise shipping product and operations in Portland, with a wider focus on improving the livelihoods of members of the community and to enhance stakeholder value.”

Meanwhile, operations at the Errol Flynn Marina have been scaled down significantly, with only those arriving on luxury yachts and other vessels having full access to the swimming pool, and its terminal and administrative building.