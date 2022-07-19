Kingston property being searched for missing men

A search is now under way at a government site near Tivoli Gardens in Kingston for the bodies of at least three men who were allegedly abducted on Saturday night.

The missing men are said to be residents of Denham Town in Kingston.

A security guard outside the gates of the property said a shallow grave was discovered on the grounds but no bodies have been exhumed so far.

The media has been barred from entering the property.

Head of the Kingston Western Police division Senior Superintendent Micheal Phipps told reporters that the search began Monday.

The Jamaica Defence Force soldiers guarded the property overnight.

More information to come.

