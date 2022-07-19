Man dies in Manchester after crashing into utility pole

A man in Manchester died after his motor vehicle crashed into a utility pole along the Melrose Bypass.

He has been identified as 34-year-old Jermaine Jackson of Mike Town district in Mandeville in the parish.

It is reported that about 1:30 on Monday morning, Jackson was travelling along the roadway when upon reaching the vicinity of Yam Park he allegedly lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a concrete utility pole.

The police were alerted, and Jackson was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Many have taken to social media to pay tribute to Jackson.

