Man dies in Manchester after crashing into utility pole
A man in Manchester died after his motor vehicle crashed into a utility pole along the Melrose Bypass.
He has been identified as 34-year-old Jermaine Jackson of Mike Town district in Mandeville in the parish.
It is reported that about 1:30 on Monday morning, Jackson was travelling along the roadway when upon reaching the vicinity of Yam Park he allegedly lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a concrete utility pole.
The police were alerted, and Jackson was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Many have taken to social media to pay tribute to Jackson.
- Olivia Brown
