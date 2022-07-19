No fees to be paid at examination depots -ITA

Director of the Island Traffic Authority, Kenute Hare, is reminding the public that no fees are to be paid at any of its 15 examination depots.

He says all fees are to be paid to Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) in person or online at jamaicatax.jov.jm.

Further, Hare is reminding that the sitting of the road code test, which is now a requirement for obtaining a provisional driver's licence, is free of cost.

Upon passing the road code test, persons must visit the nearest tax office to pay $1,800 to obtain their provisional driver's licence.

The authority's director is also reminding that the cost for obtaining a general driver's licence is $7,200 and the cost for a private driver's licence is $5,400.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

A motorcycle driver's licence attracts a cost of $4,140.

Persons who have concerns are encouraged to make contact with the authority via email at dita@mtw.gov.jm or via telephone at 876-754-1900.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.