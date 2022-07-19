Police probing drowning of 6-y-o at Hanover hotel

The police in Hanover are probing the drowning of a six-year-old boy in a pool at the Grand Palladium Hotel in the parish.

The incident happened last Wednesday.

The child, Oneil Hume Syers, was reportedly with his mother Mervelyn Bent, who is from a Savanna-la-Mar address, and who was celebrating her 25th birthday, when the incident occurred.

According to eyewitnesses, Syers left the kid's pool after it closed and joined his mother in the adult pool, where he sat in the shallow section with other children.

It is further reported that the six-year-old made his way to the deeper section of the pool where Bent reportedly observed him experiencing difficulties.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

She reportedly shouted for help and her child was removed from the pool.

Efforts to resuscitate him proved futile.

He was later transferred to the Noel Holmes Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Superintendent Sharon Beeput, commanding officer for the Hanover police, said she met with management at the resort yesterday, noting that the investigation continues.

janet.silvera@gleanerjm.com

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.