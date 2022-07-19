Police still searching for clues in St Ann triple killing

Investigators probing Monday's triple killing in Free Hill, St Ann are yet to determine led to the death of a mother, her teenage son and her common-law husband.

The bodies of Antria Rattray, 46, a cook at the St Ann Municipal Drop-in Centre in Ocho Rios, her son, 13-year-old Mykah Bonitto, and Lawrence Badall, 50, were discovered at their home by Rattray's other teen son.

Head of the St Ann Police Division, Senior Superintendent Dwight Powell says he is awaiting a report from investigators before a determination is made about the classification of the case.

The bodies were found with knife and machete wounds.

The killings have shocked residents of the quiet community, located near Bamboo in North West St Ann.

The deaths have also hit the Rattray family that is mourning the loss of a member last month.

