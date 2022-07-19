Policeman shot dead in Spanish Town
Published:Tuesday | July 19, 2022 | 5:52 PM
A policeman was shot dead in Johnson Pen in Spanish Town, St Catherine on Tuesday afternoon.
The Corporate Communications Unit of the Jamaica Constabulary Force confirmed the development.
It said it had no further details to release.
- Rasbert Turner
More details to come.
