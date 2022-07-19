Shootout in Sam Sharpe Square, St James

Traffic in Sam Sharpe Square in downtown Montego Bay, St James came to a halt today as two men said to be licensed firearm holders traded bullets.

Both men shot each other during the exchange.

They were taken to hospital by the police.

The shooting is being probed by police investigators.

More information to come.

