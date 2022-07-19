Update | Four bodies found in search for missing men

Two unidentified bodies have been found during a search now under way at the old Public Works Department premises in downtown Kingston.

The police say it is too early to determine if the bodies are that of any of the four men who have been reported missing from Denham Town since Saturday.

Information received by the police sparked the search for the men.

Family members of the four missing men have been at the location, which is near Tivoli Gardens, since early this morning.

There is increased security presence at the property and the media has been barred from entering.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Head of the Kingston Western Police division Senior Superintendent Micheal Phipps told reporters that the search began on Monday.

The Jamaica Defence Force personnel stood guard at the property overnight.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.