Another group calls for noisy motorcycles to be silenced

The Hanover Parish Development Committee (PDC) has joined the national cry for noisy motorcycles roaming the roads of the country to be silenced.

In a report tabled at the monthly meeting of the Hanover Municipal Corporation (HMC), held on Thursday, July 14, Hanover PDC President Petra Vernon-Foster appealed for something to be done about the noise nuisance created by these motorcycles.

“The citizens of the communities across the parish are asking that the police do a crackdown on these motorbikes with the loud mufflers,” she pleaded.

“These loud bikes are affecting young children and elders of the communities, especially those with heart condition,” she said.

Vernon-Foster said the noisy motorcycles were both health and environmental hazards.

The topic of noisy motorcycles in the parish of Hanover, in particular, has been the subject of discussion at previous HMC meetings, with the police giving assurance that they are doing all they can to deal with the situation. The police have revealed that over 500 motorcycles, which are currently being stored at their headquarters off Watson Taylor Drive in Lucea, have been seized in numerous operations. However, the cops pointed to issues with storage as the number of motorcyles is increasing, because the owners have not returned to claim them.

But Mayor of Lucea Sheridan Samuels is concerned about the ease with which motorcycles can be purchased and operated.

“My concern is, how is it that you have a motor, something with an engine – when you go to purchase a motor vehicle, you have to get insurance and fitness before you can take it on the roadways – yet a person can purchase a motorbike and just ride it on the roads without any documentation, and ride it pass police officers without being prosecuted?” he asked.

“Is there a law in this country that some of us do not know about?” he queried.

MAIN PROBLEM

In response, one councillor identified the lack of enforcement of the law as the main problem.

“Look at it this way. If they want to commit a crime, they go buy a bike, do what they want to do, and leave it without any trace; it is not connected to anyone or anywhere,” Samuels stated as he highlighted the frequent use of motorcycles to commit crimes.

He said that if the nation is serious about controlling crime, something has to be done to address the ease of access.

In a recent post on his Instagram account, Prime Minister Andrew Holness also complained about the noise nuisance created by motorbikes, noting that new regulations have been put in place to curtail the problem.

“I am certain that all Jamaica is quite frustrated with the noise, particularly of motorbikes, that have modified their mufflers to announce their passing and arrival. Just to be frank, it is disgusting, and it is time that it stops, and we have now put in place the legal framework to address this pestilence on the roads, of these bikes that, if you are not strong in heart, you could collapse, having heard one pass you,” he stated.

