Cocaine possession trial of entertainer George Nooks pushed back

The trial of entertainer George Nooks, who is before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on cocaine charges, has been pushed back to November 23.

The trial could not start this morning as the court was told that his lawyer, Tom Tavares-Finson, was involved in another matter in the Home Circuit Court.

As a result, Parish Judge Maxine Dennis-McPherson extended Nooks’ bail for him to return for his trial.

The entertainer was charged with possession of cocaine and attempting to pervert the course of justice in 2020 following a ruling by the Director of Public Prosecutions in connection to a 2019 incident.

Allegations are that Nooks tossed a plastic bag containing a "white powdery" substance to the ground when cops conducting a narcotics operation approached him.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Nooks was taken into custody.

It is further alleged that while being processed at the police’s narcotics headquarters, he got hold of the bag and swallowed the contents.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.