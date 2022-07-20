Gas prices down $0.25, diesel up $3.00

Motorists will pay less for gas when they go to the pumps on Thursday.

The state-owned oil refinery, Petrojam, says E-10 87 is to move down by $0.25 to sell for $214.39 per litre and a litre of E-10 90 will go down by $0.25 to sell for $219.40.

Automotive diesel oil will move up by $3.00 per litre to sell for $229.76.

Ultra low sulphur diesel will sell for $232.49 per litre following an increase of $3.00.

The price of Kerosene will go up by $3.00 to sell for $204.05.

In the meantime, propane cooking gas will go down by $3.00 to sell for $69.94, while butane will move down by $3.00 to sell for $75.31 per litre.

Retailers will add their mark-ups to the announced prices.

